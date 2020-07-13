Shows
Breakfast – Stephen Cenatiempo
Local Breakfast is back on Canberra's airwaves with the Stephen Cenatiempo Breakfast Show. Stephen Cenatiempo delivers a hard-hitting talk-back show that puts the listeners first....
The Mark Levy Morning Show
Mark Levy’s morning show is both informative and entertaining and will get you talking. Call and speak to Mark on 131 873 every weekday morning...
Afternoons with Michael McLaren
Michael McLaren keeps you entertained and informed throughout the afternoon and takes your calls 131 873. Afternoons with Michael McLaren : : 12pm to 3pm...
Canberra Live with Leon Delaney
Leon Delaney brings you Canberra Live - part of the powerhouse line-up on 2CC weekdays from 3pm. Leon Delaney is a seasoned talkback radio host...
Sports Today
Sports Today is your home of the biggest sporting opinions, each and every weeknight. Leading sports broadcaster Adam Hawse will be joined by some of...
Money News
Australia's most comprehensive wrap of the day's Money News - Weekdays 7pm to 8pm. All the latest news, breaking news and current events from a...
Friday Night NRL
The Continuous Call Team brings you all the action from the NRL, with the best team in the business.
Nights with John Stanley
Unwind on weeknights with John Stanley. John delivers the latest in finance, movies, food, wine, cars, health, entertainment, quizzes, a fresh look at the stories...
The Garden Gurus
Every Saturday and Sunday we head into the garden to solve your pesky plant problems, with thanks to Corkhill Brothers. Paulene Cairnduff answers all your...
Canberra Weekender
Join 2CC every Saturday morning for the Canberra Weekender, full of news and information to make the most of your weekend in the Capital. From...
Weekends with Luke Grant
Luke Grant returns to 2CC each weekend to deliver his familiar and much-loved radio show. A fast paced news, current affairs and lifestyle show that...
Overnights with Phil O’Neil
When much of the city sleeps, Phil O’Neil is keeping you company. Phil provides laughs and companionship, the news & stories of the day and your calls from midnight,...
Overnights with Mike Jeffreys
When much of the city sleeps, Mike Jeffreys is keeping you company. Mike provides laughs and companionship, the news & stories of the day from midnight on Mondays.
Continuous Call Team Saturday
Join the Continuous Call Team every Saturday from 1pm til 10pm. Mark Levy, The Big Marn and the team talking trash about football and lots...
Sunday Roast
Ian Meikle is one of Canberra's most respected journalists and publisher of the City News. Join Ian and his guest panel every Sunday for an...
Continuous Call Team Sunday
The Continuous Call Team is back every Sunday from 1pm to 7pm. Mark levy, The Big Marn and the team talking footy all afternoon, before...
Healthy Living
Healthy Living provides an in-depth look at the pressing health issues that matter most to Australians. Join cardiologist Dr Ross Walker every Sunday for two...
Rev Bill Crews
Sunday Night on 2CC, Reverend Bill Crews is a melting-pot of spiritual, topical, and personal discussions. Each week, the Radio Reverend, Bill Crews, shares his...