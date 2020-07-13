How to Listen

  • Tune in on 1206 AM in Canberra
  • Find 2CC on your DAB+ digital radio
  • Stream us live from 2cc.net.au
  • Ask your Google or Alexa smart speakers to “Play 2CC from RadioApp” (pronounced as “two-double-see“).
  • Tune in from anywhere with RadioApp on your smartphone.
  • Some iPhones may block the web site live stream. Download RadioApp for iPhone.