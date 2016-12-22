Join Tim Shaw for Breakfast

Join Tim Shaw for breakfast every weekday morning on 1206 2CC.

Get all the information you need each day as Tim Shaw delivers a fast paced breakfast radio program like no other in Canberra. Featuring a strong focus on the local news and events that affect Canberran's everyday lives, Tim Shaw offers a mix of news and weather, sport, financial market information, the day's current petrol prices, interviews with the movers and shakers in the Territory and your talk back calls.

Add Tim Shaw to your speed dial - 02 6255 1206 - he'd love to share your opinions with Canberra.