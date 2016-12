Join our resident veterinarians and animal behaviouralists each Sunday who will answer your questions on your furred, feathered or scaled friends.

Dr Eloise Koelmeyer, Dr Shannon West and Heike Hahner are in the studio every Sunday from 9am til 10am with advice for your pet. Lots of great information, fun and prizes to be won. Join the conversation on 6255 1206.

Fact Sheet 1: Everything you need to know about ticks