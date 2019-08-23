Leon Delaney Drive Show - Starts 16 September

Published: 23 August 2019

Category: Hot

Leon Delaney joins the powerhouse line-up on 2CC starting 16 September.

Leon Delaney is a seasoned talkback radio host with decades of experience under his belt. 2CC welcomes Leon to the nation's capital to present the Live & Local drive show from 3pm-6pm Monday to Friday.

For the past 8 years, Leon has been the writer, producer and regular fill-in host for John Laws on Sydney's 2SM. He has also presented a nationally syndicated morning talk show since 2003. His first radio job was in 1979 as a trainee announcer at 4SB Kingaroy. Since then, Leon has worked as a journalist, news presenter, producer, announcer, and writer with radio stations up and down the length of the east coast.

Leon is looking forward to meeting Canberra listeners, taking your calls, taking up your challenges, and holding the elected to account.

Leon Delaney is a great fit with 2CC's powerhouse weekday line-up of Alan Jones (5.30am-9am), Ray Hadley (9am-12noon) and Steve Price (12noon-3pm). The Leon Delaney Drive Show (3pm-6pm) is followed by Ross Greenwood (6pm-8pm) and John Stanley (8pm-12am).

