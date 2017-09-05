2CC Best of the Best

2CC Congratulates our many finalists nominated in this year's Australian Commercial Radio Awards.

2CC has more finalists in the national awards than any other Canberra radio station. We congratulate the following amazing and talented members of our team.

Tim Shaw - Finalist - Best Current Affairs Presenter

Chris Coleman - Finalist - Best Talk Presenter

Eddie Williams - Finalist - Best Talk Producer

Eddie Williams - Finalist - Best Newcomer On Air

Geoff Koop - Finalist - Best Talk Producer

Phil Small - Finalist - Best Sports Commentator

Simon Valentine - Finalist - Best Achievement in Production

2CC Raiders Call Team (Phil Small, Chris O'Brien, Joe Prevedello, Scott Freeman) - Finalist - Best Sports Event Coverage

We wish all our finalists the very best in the awards - with the winners announced at a gala event in Melbourne on 14th October.