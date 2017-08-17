Win Big with a 2CC Early Mark

Print off our early mark permission slip and you could win a great Raiders prize.

Simply CLICK HERE to download our early mark permission slip. Print it off, and have your boss, partner, kids, or anyone sign off for you, giving you permission to leave work or home early in time to catch the Raiders take on the Knights on Friday 25th August kick off at 6pm.

Drop your completed early mark form into the barrel at 2CC's live broadcast inside the main gates. This gets you in the draw to win a Gold family pass for the 2018 Raiders season valued at over $700.

We'll draw the winner at half time. And remember to tune in to our Raiders Call Team to hear the game. 2CC - Your Official Canberra Raiders station.