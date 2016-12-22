Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
City News Sunday Roast

2CCcitynewsSundayRoast_copy.png

Something is cooking in the kitchen at 2CC. Join us this Sunday for the City News Sunday Roast.

 

Sunday's are always great for a roast. So join us between 10am-Noon for a new exciting concept that's never been done on Canberra radio.

City News Sunday Roast is a panel discussion show which will bring a variety of veiwpoints to trigger discussion and debate among our panel. You are most welcome to join in the discussion on 6255 1206.

Joining the panel each week will be a variety of 2CC personalities including Mark Parton, Marcus Paul, Chris Mac, Pete Davidson along with Ian Meikle, Michael Moore, John Griffiths, Helen Musa and Robert Macklin from Canberra City News.

So join us for a roast - the City News Sunday Roast every Sunday between 10am-Noon on 1206 2CC.

 IanMeikle.png

 

