Monday, November 02, 2020
   
Text Size
Login

2CC Supports

Visit Canberra Community Clubs
Convoy for Cancer
RMHC
Canberra Business Chamber
Canberra Symphony Orchestra
image image image image
Deborah Knight on Afternoons 2CC brings a fresh change to your Afternoon with Deborah Knight. More news, more interviews, more opinion, more entertainment and more of the unpredictability, the fun and passion that comes from a show where the open line for callers is always front and centre. Afternoons with Deborah Knight |  12noon to 3pm Weekdays  |  Thanks to Seears Workwear Read the Full Story
Leon Delaney Drive Show Leon Delaney brings you "Canberra Live" - part of the powerhouse line-up on 2CC weekdays from 3pm. Read the Full Story
The Ray Hadley Morning Show 2CC now brings you the full 3 hour Ray Hadley Morning Show, 9am to 12 noon weekdays. Read the Full Story
Stephen Cenatiempo Breakfast Show Local Breakfast is back on Canberra's airwaves with the Stephen Cenatiempo Breakfast Show. Read the Full Story

RADIOACTIVE - In Cinemas 5 Nov

2CC is giving away double passes to see Radioactive ... in cinemas 5 November.

Listen to 2CC all this week for your chance to win.

RADIOACTIVE is a journey through Marie Curie’s (Rosamund Pike) enduring legacies – her passionate relationships, scientific breakthroughs, and the consequences that followed for her and for the world. After meeting fellow scientist Pierre Curie (Sam Riley), the pair go on to marry and change the face of science forever by their discovery of radioactivity. The genius of the Curies’ world-changing discoveries and the ensuing Nobel Prize propels the devoted couple into the international limelight. From renowned producers, WORKING TITLE (DARKEST HOUR) and Shoebox Films (ATONEMENT), and Academy Award® nominated director, Marjane Satrapi, comes a bold, visionary depiction of the transformative effects and ensuing fallout of the Curie’s work and how this shaped the defining moments of the 20th Century. In Cinemas November 5

 

 
Radio Works

Contact 2CC

2CC is located at

Canberra Radio Centre
51 Bellenden St
Crace ACT 2911

News Room: 02 6255 5544

Send a Media Release

Reception: (02) 6241 1911
Studio Open Line: (02) 6255 1206
SMS: 0488 266 266 + "2CC" and your message.
SMS call cost is 25cents maximum or free with your mobile plan.

Send us an email.

General Manager: Michael Jones