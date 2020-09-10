WIN - The Secret Garden - In Cinemas September 17

Unlock your imagaination with The Secret Garden, in cinemas September 17. Listen to Stephen Cenatiempo to win your double pass.

THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox (Dixie Egerickx), a prickly 10-year-old girl, who is orphaned and sent to England to live with her uncle, (Colin Firth) on his remote country estate. After meeting her sickly cousin, Mary uncovers family secrets and goes on to discover a wonderous magical garden that will change their lives forever. In Cinemas September 17.

Stephen Cenatiempo has your double pass, each weekday morning (14 to 18 September) on 2CC. Tune in for your chance to win.