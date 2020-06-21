2CC Raiders Call Team with Terry Campese

Footy's Back on your Radio and 2CC has all the action of the NRL every weekend. The 2CC Call Team with Terry Campese is a massive win for local footy fans,

bringing you the Canberra Raiders game calls from a local perspective and featuring Raiders legend, Terry Campese leading the call.

Terry played 139 games for the Raiders scoring a massive 345 points between 2004 and 2014. Terry Campese joins Chris "Cobby" O'Brien and Brent Ford on the 2CC Raiders Call Team.

The Continuous call team on 2CC brings you all the other games across the weekend. Listen to NRL on 2CC every weekend at the following times:

Friday's 6pm to 7pm - 2CC Raiders Call Team Show - Preview the weekend's NRL action with Raiders analysis by Terry Campese, Chris OBrien & Brent Ford.

Friday's 7pm - Full Game Call

Saturday's 12 noon - The Continuous Call Team

Saturday's 5.30pm - Full Game Call

Saturday's 7.35pm - Full Game Call

Sunday's 12 noon - The Continuous Call Team

Sunday's 4.05pm - Full Game Call