Open for Business - Barton Grocer

Antiques & Art Radio Show Find out the true value of your antiques and art every Saturday with 2CC's resident valuer Andrew Whitehead. Read the Full Story
The Alan Jones Breakfast Show Australia's Number One Breakfast Show is now live on 2CC every weekday 5.30am to 9am. Read the Full Story
Leon Delaney Drive Show Leon Delaney brings you "Canberra Live" - part of the powerhouse line-up on 2CC weekdays from 3pm. Read the Full Story
The Ray Hadley Morning Show 2CC now brings you the full 3 hour Ray Hadley Morning Show, 9am to 12 noon weekdays. Read the Full Story
2020 Line-up Exciting new shows coming to 2CC in 2020 Read the Full Story
Real News 24/7 2CC delivers news you can trust from our city and around the world 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Read the Full Story
At Talking Canberra 2CC, we're featuring businesses that are "Open for Business" and ready to serve you during these uncertain times. Many businesses have adapted their service to ensure they can deliver safe, convenient and flexible shopping options. We encourage everyone to support small locally owned businesses to help keep local people employed and keep money in our local economy.