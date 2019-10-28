2CC has tickets to see the new film, Balloon, in Cinemas 31 October. Tune in to Leon Delaney (3pm-6pm) for your chance to win.

1979, East Germany during the height of the Cold War. Two Ordinary families yearning for freedom secretly form a great escape plan to get across to the West. With courage and ingenuity as their main weapons, they build a hot air balloon with small pieces of cloth for their eight family-members to fly over the Iron Curtain. But an initial failure puts their entire plan in jeopardy, setting off a dangerous race against time for a second attempt, with the State Police now hot on their heels… An incredible and gripping true story of resistance, BALLOON flies into cinemas October 31.