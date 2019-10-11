Rolling Thunder Vietnam - Back in 2020

Due to popular demand, Rolling Thunder Vietnam returns to Canberra in 2020.

Rolling Thunder Vietnam is a concert drama that unites personal stories of young Vietnam War soldiers with classic songs of the era. The stirring show about courage, endurance, protest, longing and homecoming, transports audiences to a time of uncertainty and momentous change in the late ‘60s. It is a love story at heart. Featuring an outstanding young cast, stunning musicianship and potent visuals, the storytelling wraps around many of the great rock classics, including Magic Carpet Ride, Fortunate Son, All Along The Watchtower, The Letter, Killing Me Softly With His Song, Born to be Wild and Bridge Over Troubled Water. Both intimate and epic, Rolling Thunder Vietnam is a timely and uplifting experience that affirms the value of human understanding and connection.

Get Tickets - 27 & 28 March 2020

Tickets on Sale Friday 11th October 2019