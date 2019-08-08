Amazing Grace - In Cinemas 29 August

AMAZING GRACE captures the Queen of Soul ARETHA FRANKLIN, as she records the most successful gospel album of all time. Listen to Tim Shaw 3pm-6pm to win tickets!

The never-before-seen music documentary capturing Queen of Soul ARETHA FRANKLIN, as she records the most successful gospel album of all time, AMAZING GRACE with James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir.

Recorded at The New Bethel Baptist Church in Watts, Los Angeles in January 1972. AMAZING GRACE is crafted from never-before-seen footage that captures an elegiac moment in American musical history whilst saluting the get-up-on-your-feet gospel heritage that transformed American music in the 1960s. In Cinemas 29 August 2019

