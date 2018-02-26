Canberra's Best Talk Radio

Award winning radio starts each day with Tim Shaw on 2CC Breakfast. Tim has his finger on the pulse on everything happening in the Capital.

As a member of the Canberra Press Gallery, Tim Shaw is across all the big stories and decisions that affect our lives in the Capital. This, along with Tim's analytical approach and ability to cut thorugh the spin to get to the essence of the issues, makes Tim Shaw's breakfast show the most engaging and intelligent radio in Canberra.

Join the conversation each day on 6255 1206.

Tim Shaw Breakfast Show - Monday to Friday - 5.30am to 9am.